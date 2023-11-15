New Moncton nursing home to open in 2025

ATLANTIC
    A new nursing home in Moncton will add 60 beds to New Brunswick’s long-term care system in two years.

    According to a news release from the New Brunswick government on Wednesday, a new nursing home will be built in the north west section of the city, with a scheduled opening date of fall 2025. Shannex, which operates retirement living communities in Nova Scotia and Ontario as well, will build the space. The company opened two other nursing homes in the same area earlier this year.

    “With this newest home, we continue to add to the number of beds in the nursing home network across the province,” said Kathy Bockus, minister responsible for seniors, in the release. “As the aging population grows, adding beds is vital to ensuring all seniors have access to the right care at the right time.”

    Shannex’s Ocean Hall and Gordon Hall are located behind Northwest Plaza south of Mountain Road near Wheeler Boulevard.

    When the third structure is complete, all three will be connected by an indoor main street to allow residents to enjoy amenities like a hair salon, café, and a multi-purpose room.

    There are currently 5,133 beds spread across 74 nursing homes in New Brunswick.

