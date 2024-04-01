New way to pay water bills in Cape Breton
The way people are billed for water in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality (CBRM) changed Monday.
CBRM has switched to a system based entirely on customer usage, rather than the previous way when water bills were determined largely by property tax billing.
Wally Doue of Sydney says with five people living in his middle-class home, he expects he will soon pay more to turn on the tap.
"I think it's actually stupid,” Doue said of the new billing system. "They want to increase our water bill, and this is the only way that they increase it.”
"People will see two changes,” explained Christina Lamey with CBRM communications. “They'll see a change on their tax bill that will see the removal of the sewer charge, which was based on 19 cents per $100 of assessments."
People will also see a brand new charge for water and wastewater.
Lamey said while most municipalities already do it this way, she admitted the new system comes with pros and cons.
"For the average person, what you might save on your tax bill you might gain again back on your water bill,” Lamey said.
Councillor Eldon MacDonald - who voted for the new billing system - said by conserving water, people should have more control over what they pay, noting water bills may have gone up across the board had things been left unchanged.
"I believe the new system will be fair and I believe the new system will actually help lower-income homeowners,” MacDonald said. "With the new (wastewater) infrastructure coming online, we would probably be looking at having that rate increased to around 25 cents per $100 of assessment."
Part of the reason the change is happening in the first place is CBRM's switch to a brand new wastewater treatment system in order to meet federal regulations.
"Somebody has to pay for it, so we have to”, Doue said.
The new billing process for the usage-based system started April 1, in accordance with the new fiscal year.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Alex Murdaugh gets 40 years in federal prison for final charges
For maybe the last time, Alex Murdaugh, in a prison jumpsuit instead of the suit he used to wear, shuffled into a courtroom Monday in South Carolina and was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison.
Video shows brazen daylight shooting in downtown Vancouver
CTV News has obtained video of a targeted shooting that shocked bystanders in a busy area of downtown Vancouver Saturday evening.
'I look forward to being arrested': J.K. Rowling challenges Scotland's new hate crime law
A new law against hate speech came into force in Scotland on Monday, praised by some but criticized by others who say its sweeping provisions could criminalize religious views or tasteless jokes.
A Texas woman is suing the prosecutors who charged her with murder after her self-induced abortion
A woman in Texas is suing prosecutors and Starr County for more than US$1 million after she was arrested and unlawfully charged with murder for an abortion she had in 2022.
Former Dolphins, Colts player Vontae Davis found dead in his South Florida home
Former Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts cornerback Vontae Davis was found dead in his South Florida home on Monday, but police say no foul play is suspected.
Trackers on board: Why criminals might plant a tracking device in your car
Personal tracking devices like Apple AirTags were designed to help us find our keys or wallets. Police in the United States, however, are now investigating how the quarter-sized devices may be a tool in the arsenal of criminal gangs on this side of the border.
B.C. man sentenced for 'brutal' murder at Mission grow-op in 2020
A B.C. man convicted of the "brutal" murder of one person and the assault and confinement of four others at a home he subsequently set ablaze has been sentenced to life in prison and will be eligible for parole in 12 years, according to a recent court decision.
Canadian accused of using Tesla tech to start China-based company released on bail in U.S.
A Canadian entrepreneur in China accused of stealing battery manufacturing technology from Tesla has been released on bail in the United States.
FBI says a driver rammed a vehicle into the front gate of its Atlanta office
The FBI says a driver rammed a vehicle into the front gate of its Atlanta office on Monday, but his motives were not immediately known.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Toronto to get hit by blast of winter weather
The Toronto area will be hit with rain and wet snow on Wednesday as temperatures drop once again in the region.
-
Man pronounced dead following house fire in Markham
A man believed to be in his 60s has been pronounced dead following a fire at a home in Markham on Monday afternoon, says Markham Fire and Emergency Services.
-
Ontario may see non-tech teachers in new mandatory tech ed classes
Ontario is proposing to allow teachers without technological credentials to teach certain tech courses for the next school year, which teachers and principals suggest indicates the province is ill-prepared for the new mandatory nature of those classes.
Calgary
-
‘Small distraction’: Mayor Jyoti Gondek reacts to a chorus of boos from Flames fans
It's not the mayor's fault Johnny Hockey signed with Columbus, setting in motion an exodus of all-stars from the Calgary Flames, but Saturday night, it sounded as if a few thousand fans blamed her for it.
-
Carbon tax protest set up near highway west of Calgary
Protesters against Ottawa's recent raise of the carbon tax have set up a rally west of Calgary and it's created a huge back up on the Trans-Canada Highway.
-
Lane closure on 4th Avenue Flyover Tuesday as city starts $12.5 million project
The 4th Avenue Flyover is about to get a makeover.
Edmonton
-
Firefighters called to Easter Monday grass fire in south Edmonton
Firefighters were called to a grass fire in south Edmonton on Monday afternoon.
-
'Pretty brutal': Gas prices rise as fuel tax is reinstated, carbon price increases
Gas prices went up in Edmonton on Monday after the province reinstated its fuel tax and the federal government increased its carbon price.
-
Man's death in Red Deer while in RCMP custody under investigation
The Sunday death of a man in Red Deer that came nearly a week after he was being jailed by police is under investigation.
Montreal
-
Dan Philip, a pillar of Montreal's Black community, has died
Dan Philip, one of the pillars of Montreal's Black community, has died. Philip served as president of the Black Coalition of Quebec for over 40 years before retiring in 2020. The coalition confirmed his death Monday on Facebook.
-
Vermont police warn drivers returning from Montreal to check for hidden GPS devices
Police in Burlington, Vt. say its residents are finding hidden AirTags and other GPS tracking devices on vehicles returning from Montreal.
-
Montreal cleaning blitz underway as street parking regulations come into effect
Dubbed 'Operation Cleanliness,' the City of Montreal launched its spring-cleaning blitz Monday, with clean-up crews out on the streets.
Ottawa
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Special weather statement issued for Ottawa for 'significant' snow Wednesday evening
An early spring storm is expected to bring rain and potentially "significant" snow on Wednesday evening going into Thursday.
-
Driver injured after crash with OC Transpo bus in south Ottawa dies
A driver has died after a car and an OC Transpo bus collided in Ottawa's south end on Saturday afternoon.
-
Protesters gather in front of Parliament Hill for nationwide carbon tax protests
Protesters have gathered in front of Parliament Hill in Ottawa as demonstrations against the federal government's recent raise of the carbon tax are expected to take place across the country.
London
-
'It costs the taxpayer $1M per year to do nothing': Province plans to repurpose former St. Thomas Psychiatric Hospital grounds
The Ontario government is setting aside $100 million to repurpose surplus sites like the former St. Thomas Psychiatric Hospital grounds.
-
Goderich, Ont. shed fire causes $350K in damage
There were some tense moments near downtown Goderich on Monday after a shed caught fire on Newgate Street.
-
London Food Bank wraps up Spring Food Drive with slight decline in donations
The London Food Bank is wrapping up its Spring Food Drive and is calling this year's effort a success. However, the numbers aren't much of an improvement on previous campaigns.
Barrie
-
OPP conduct extensive search for missing man in Muskoka
Provincial police in Muskoka are searching on the ground and from the sky for a man missing since Friday.
-
'Axe the Tax': Protesters gather in Barrie after carbon tax increase
In response to the recent carbon tax increase, over 40 protesters gathered on the Harvie Road overpass in Barrie on Monday afternoon to voice their opinions.
-
Multiple people, including children, injured in horse-drawn carriage crash in Melancthon
OPP officers are investigating a crash involving a mini-van and horse-drawn carriage that sent several people, including children, to the hospital.
Northern Ontario
-
Manhunt for four 'dangerous' suspects in northern Ont. ends with drug-related charges
After a vehicle failed to stop for police in Kirkland Lake, Ont., a massive search for four suspects ended with arrests more than 200 kilometres away in Field.
-
Evidence of arousal leads to sex assault conviction for northern Ont. man
A North Bay man has been found guilty of sexual assault in connection with an incident almost a decade ago involving a young victim.
-
'We're struggling enough,' say carbon tax protesters in northern Ont.
Protests opposing the federal carbon tax, including the latest increase, took place across the country Monday.
Kitchener
-
Dutchie's location briefly on the market before listing removed
There’s been another strange twist in the story of Dutchie’s Fresh Food Market
-
Up to 50 mm of rain forecast this week; GRCA advises ‘extreme caution’ around waterways
The Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) is expecting river flows in local waterways to be higher than normal for this time of year.
-
Waterloo Region drivers react to rising gas prices
Gas prices climbed by an average of three cents per litre overnight Sunday into Monday in Waterloo Region.
Windsor
-
Windsor home prices outpacing Ontario average, new report finds
A new report shows Windsor's nearly $18,000 increase in average home sales prices over a recent 12-month period was the eighth highest in Ontario, compared to 21 other cities in the province.
-
'Axe the tax' rallies held in Windsor
According to a post on social media, WPS said it respects demonstrators' rights to peacefully protest and officers will work to ensure protestors can work to exercise their civil rights in a way that is, "lawful and safe."
-
Flames engulf house in Blenheim
Chatham-Kent firefighters responded to a fully engulfed house fire in Blenheim.
Winnipeg
-
University of Winnipeg faculty, staff, students required to reset passwords following cyber attack
The University of Winnipeg is asking campus community members to do their part after a cyber attack disrupted student services last week.
-
'It’s quite rare': Partial solar eclipse to be viewable in Manitoba next week
A total solar eclipse is on the horizon next week in North America, and Manitobans will have the opportunity to observe some of the phenomenon.
-
Winnipeggers switching to spring as warm weather expected to roll in this week
Winnipeggers and businesses in the city are taking advantage of the nice weather.
Regina
-
On camera: Regina police plane assists in high-speed chase leading to arrests
During a fly along with the Regina Police Service (RPS) Aerial Support Unit (ASU), CTV News captured officers in a high-speed chase.
-
Swift Current dancer becomes first performer ever to win national ballet award
Brianna Dash has spent the last 17 years trying to perfect her craft. Recently the Swift Current based dancer had an opportunity to show off her years of hard work.
-
SGI warns of impaired driving risks after nearly 1,000 new drivers suspended in 2023
Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) is taking the opportunity to educate novice drivers on the risk of impaired driving after 982 residents had their licenses suspended in 2023.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon fan develops unique way to get to front row of Noah Kahan show
Josée Aitken has been a Noah Kahan fan for years, so when she heard he was coming to the Bridge City, she wanted to make the most of it.
-
Saskatoon sees first person enter race for mayor
Former candidate Cary Tarasoff announced his intentions to run in November’s civic election in an online video posted on Monday morning.
-
A former SaskEnergy employee who claimed his cancer was linked to gas exposure has died
A former SaskEnergy employee who spoke out about the risks of exposure from carcinogenic compounds in natural gas has died of complications from leukemia and stomach cancer.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man sentenced for 'brutal' murder at Mission grow-op in 2020
A B.C. man convicted of the "brutal" murder of one person and the assault and confinement of four others at a home he subsequently set ablaze has been sentenced to life in prison and will be eligible for parole in 12 years, according to a recent court decision.
-
Video shows brazen daylight shooting in downtown Vancouver
CTV News has obtained video of a targeted shooting that shocked bystanders in a busy area of downtown Vancouver Saturday evening.
-
B.C. man with attempted kidnapping conviction sentenced for voyeurism at community pool
A British Columbia man who was previously convicted for the attempted kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl has been sentenced to 18 months in jail after he tried to watch a woman shower at a community pool on Vancouver Island.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. man with attempted kidnapping conviction sentenced for voyeurism at community pool
A British Columbia man who was previously convicted for the attempted kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl has been sentenced to 18 months in jail after he tried to watch a woman shower at a community pool on Vancouver Island.
-
Video shows brazen daylight shooting in downtown Vancouver
CTV News has obtained video of a targeted shooting that shocked bystanders in a busy area of downtown Vancouver Saturday evening.
-
Here are some of the costs increasing in B.C. as of April 1
While the cost of living is already rising for many B.C. residents, some expenses became even more steep as of April 1.
Kelowna
-
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
-
Kelowna man shot dead inside his auto shop, family says
A man was fatally shot in Kelowna on Wednesday, according to his sister, during an incident Mounties had been tight-lipped about.
-
Security guard, bystander restrained suspect after Kelowna assault, RCMP say
A 49-year-old man has been charged with assault, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose after an incident in Kelowna Monday night.