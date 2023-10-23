Newfoundland man, 20, pronounced dead at scene of N.S. car crash: RCMP

Halifax police are investigating a car crash that took the life of a Newfoundland man Sunday morning.

According to police, Halifax officers, along with fire and emergency responders, attended the scene of a reported crash on Highway 102 in Windsor Junction around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. Police learned a Honda Civic left the roadway and stopped in a ditch.

The driver, a 20-year-old Newfoundland man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

