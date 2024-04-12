No criminal charges for N.S. 2020 firehall shooting: Ontario unit

Nearly four years after two RCMP officers fired at a civilian outside a Nova Scotia firehall during the 2020 mass shootings, an Ontario unit has determined no criminal charges are warranted.

According to a report from Ontario’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU), two officers approached the Onslow Belmont Fire Hall on April 19, 2020, amid the mass shootings and fired their weapons at an emergency management coordinator.

“(The affected party) was dressed in a fashion similar to other accounts of how the killer was dressed,” the report reads. “When (an officer) identified themself as police and ordered (the affected party) to show his hands, (the affected party) did not do as ordered but instead ducked behind the police vehicle and then popped up before running into the fire hall.

“Based on everything (the officers) had seen and heard since coming on duty and what they had just observed, they had reasonable grounds to believe that (the affected party) was the killer and someone who would continue his killing rampage. They discharged their weapons in order to prevent further deaths or serious injuries.”

Last November, the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) asked SIU to review the case. At the time, Brian Sauvé, president and CEO of the National Police Federation, called the reopening of the investigation “politically motivated.”

“The SiRT report released on February 26, 2021, cleared our members of any criminal responsibility,” Sauvé said in a news release. “Our members have been through enough. After the trauma of responding to the mass casualty event, they voluntarily and openly participated in the public inquiry process, at significant personal expense.

“The matter should end here.”

In 2023, firefighters Greg Muise and Darrell Currie told CTV News Atlantic they wanted the investigation reopened.

“It should be reopened, and go back and get the eyewitnesses that saw it and go from there,” Muise said last April. “(SiRT) didn't talk to us very long. They didn't ask us a whole bunch of questions … if I spent five minutes with SiRT that was it, and that’s the last I heard of them.”

