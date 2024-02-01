ATLANTIC
    Nova Scotia church fined $5,000 for violating COVID-19 gathering rules in 2021

    N.S. church fined for second straight Sunday
    A church in Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley has been fined $5,000 for violating provincial restrictions on faith gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    A provincial court document says the Weston Christian Fellowship Church in Berwick, N.S., held a service on May 9, 2021, with more than the permitted number of participants.

    Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health had prohibited faith gatherings of more than five people from April 29, 2021, to June 4, 2021.

    In a provincial court hearing Tuesday in Windsor, N.S., Judge Angela Caseley found the church guilty and accepted the $5,000 fine agreed to by the Crown and the defence counsel.

    Caseley waived the 15 per cent victim surcharge and court fees citing the time saved by avoiding a trial and the fact the church has a small congregation with limited financial resources.

    The church has until Jan. 30, 2025, to pay the fine.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2024.

