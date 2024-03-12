NSLC liquor, cannabis sales up at end of 2023

ATLANTIC
    The Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation (NSLC) saw a bump in alcohol and cannabis sales at the end of 2023, raking in more than $232 million.

    According to a Tuesday news release from the NSLC, total sales in the third quarter (between Oct. 2 and Dec. 31, 2023) rose 1.8 per cent. Beverage alcohol sales went up 0.4 per cent for $201.4 million in sales while cannabis shot up 12 per cent for $30.9 million.

    The release noted $35.2 million in sales of Nova Scotia products, $7.6 million for craft beer, $5.1 million for wine, and $4.4 million for spirits.

