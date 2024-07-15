Officers seize 20 firearms from Greenwood home: N.S. RCMP

ATLANTIC
    Three people are facing a total of 52 charges after police say multiple firearms, ammunition, and drugs were seized from a Greenwood, N.S., home last month.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers searched a Maclellans Brook Road residence as part of an ongoing investigation on June 27 and seized:

    • 20 firearms
    • a variety of associated ammunition and magazines
    • a quantity of cash
    • several baggies and containers of substances believed to be illicit drugs

    The release said some of the seized weapons are believed to be pellet guns.

    Police arrested five people during the search. Two of them were later released while Harry Elliot Decoff, 41, Inez Hodgson, 69, and Frank Alexander Hayman, 51, were charged for firearms, drugs and other offences.

    The accused were released by police and they will appear in court on Sept. 23.

