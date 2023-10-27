Opposition Liberals join community voices calling for P.E.I. outreach centre closure

Prince Edward Island’s official opposition Liberals have joined calls to close a homeless support centre in Charlottetown’s downtown.

Community members voiced their frustrations about the state of the Community Outreach Centre and what it’s doing to their neighbourhood at a special meeting of the Standing Committee on Health and Social Development on Thursday.

They made accusations of open-air drug use, criminal activity, and an overall atmosphere of fear.

“I’m telling my story because if I don’t and something happened to me or my daughter, how could I sleep at night?” said Haley Gallant. “I don’t sleep very good at night, just so you guys know.”

Thursday evening was not the first time community members brought these concerns forward. They’ve been vocal about the state of the centre for more than a year.

“I’m curious: Which MLA will be the first to say, publicly, to close the outreach centre down immediately?” said Johnny MacDonald, one of a group of concerned neighbours, after presenting a community-created report.

Later in the meeting, Liberal opposition leader Hal Perry said it should close.

“It’s a public safety issue on so, so many levels, so my suggestion is to shut the current centre now, as it operates today,” said Perry. “Hit the reset button, and that the government go back to the drawing table.”

That was followed by a release Friday saying the COC’s programs should be taken over by government.

Charlottetown’s police chief called it an ‘un-policeable situation” in September. Earlier this year, the director of the non-profit that runs the centre said it should move.

Green MLA Peter Bevan-Baker did not call for a shutdown, but agreed some action must be taken.

“It is not in the right location, we have had members of government even admit that,” said Bevan-Baker. “That this is a temporary location, so moving it is absolutely what I would love to see as soon as possible.”

Progressive Conservative MLAs, which make up half the committee, asked no questions.

There's a protest rally set for Saturday in front the Premier's office. They are calling for an immediate shutdown of the COC, focusing on many of the same issues brought to the committee Thursday and over the last year.