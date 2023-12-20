Outages persist in N.B., N.S.

The worst of the storm that tore through the Maritimes may be over, but many customers in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick are still dealing with power outages.

Thousands of Maritimers dealt with debris and blackouts on Tuesday due to powerful winds and steady rainfall. Environment Canada’s gale warning remains in effect for many parts of the region.

OUTAGES

New Brunswick had more than 100,000 customers without power on Tuesday and NB Power has been working to lower that number. In a statement, the company said it restored electricity for 67,000 customers between Monday night and Tuesday night.

“Fallen trees and debris continue to be challenging for our teams, and major clean up is required in many areas of the province,” the statement reads. “We understand being without power is difficult, and our teams are here to help. Please be respectful to all of our field crews as they work hard to safely and efficiently restore power to impacted customers.”

NB Power noted the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization has opened several warming centres and charging stations across the province.

According to the NB Power outage map, 49,434 customers remain in the dark due to 1,512as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The Nova Scotia Power outage map reports 587 outages leaving 6,725 customers without electricity.

Maritime Electric reports five customers without power in Prince Edward Island.