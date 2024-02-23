P.E.I. brings back rural transit routes to support summer tourism

Prince Edward Island is bringing back rural transit routes to Cavendish and other north shore communities to support summer tourism.

According to a Thursday news release from the province, the two routes will provide daily service from Charlottetown and Summerside to Cavendish and the north shore area seven days a week with stops in Kensington, Stanley Bridge, North Rustico, Oyster Bed, and Winsloe.

The service will run from June to August.

“We are very pleased to see the return of the North Shore Summer Shuttle,” said Corryn Clemence, Tourism Industry Association of Prince Edward Island CEO, in the release. “This shuttle serves as a lifeline for many of our North Shore tourism operators, and offers increased connectivity for visitors and island residents, all while providing a more sustainable option for moving people across the island."

The release says rural transit provided 9,066 one-way trips from Charlottetown and Summerside to the north shore in 2023, which represented a 46 per cent increase compared to 2022.

Monthly transit passes cost $20 for adults and $10 for post-secondary students and seniors. Publication transportation is free for children and students K-12.

