P.E.I. foreign workers resume hunger strike, say government offered no solutions

A group of foreign workers protesting recent changes to Prince Edward Island's immigration rules have resumed their hunger strike in Charlottetown.

Jaspreet Singh says he and four other foreign workers stopped eating this morning around 10 a.m. because neither the provincial government nor immigration officials offered them a reasonable solution to their predicament.

Singh and about 20 others began their protest on May 23, demanding they be grandfathered into a permanent residency pathway under the old immigration rules that were in place when they arrived on the Island.

He says that under the new rules, it will be much more difficult for him and his fellow protesters to obtain residency.

Singh says the government met with them on May 31 and took a list of names of the roughly 250 workers who were affected by the changes, adding that officials asked them to end the strike and start eating.

But Singh says that since then, there has been little communication and he feels he has no other choice but to stop eating again until the workers' demands are met.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2024.

