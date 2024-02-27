ATLANTIC
More

    • P.E.I. Greens still looking for more time, despite losing opposition status decision

    Karla Bernard, P.E.I. Green leader, is pictured. (Source: Jack Morse/CTV News Atlantic) Karla Bernard, P.E.I. Green leader, is pictured. (Source: Jack Morse/CTV News Atlantic)
    Share

    After weeks of speculation, the speaker of the Legislative Assembly in P.E.I. ruled the liberal caucus will retain the status of official opposition while the Green party will remain the third party, despite both parties being tied for second place following a recent by-election.

    Although there is no precedent on P.E.I., Darlene Compton, the speaker, cited decisions in New Brunswick in 1994, federally in 1996, and in Alberta in 2014, all of which ruled in favour of the status quo.

    The speaker also said the house leaders had not been able to come to a consensus on time.

    The P.E.I. Greens are calling for equal time to the official opposition Liberals since both parties have three seats.

    “I don’t know how the other house leaders are going to come back to us and say we can’t get anymore time, when clearly, they’ve lost a member, we’ve gained a member,” said Karla Bernard, P.E.I. Green leader. “That just doesn’t make any sense.”

    The Liberals say they were waiting for the question of opposition status.

    “We we’re awaiting that decision before we would make any more, or have any more negotiations on time allocation,” said Hal Perry, P.E.I. Liberal leader.

    He said they are open to discussion on time now.

    The speaker told the house leaders, in no uncertain terms, to sort it out.

    “I will encourage the house leaders, each and every one of you, to consider, or continue, or begin, their negations to come to an arrangement of their own creation,” said Compton. “Instead of seeking one to be imposed on them.”

    Compton ruled time allocation will be the same as the last sitting until the house leaders can come to a consensus.

    For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Where are the Prince and Princess of Wales?

    What is the mysterious reason that caused Prince William to miss his own godfather's memorial service? And why is the Princess of Wales conspicuously absent? CTV News royal commentator Afua Hagan shares her thoughts.

    Who is supporting, opposing new online harms bill?

    Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News