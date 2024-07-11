Road rage incident in Cole Harbour results in charges towards one driver: N.S. RCMP

A 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with a road rage incident in Cole Harbour, N.S.

Officers with the RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment responded to a report of an altercation between two drivers on Highway 7 around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

While investigating, police say officers determined that during the altercation, a man driving one of the vehicles pointed a firearm at the other driver.

The man was identified a short time later, resulting in a search warrant at a home on Karen Drive in Westphal, N.S.

The man was arrested at the residence, according to an RCMP news release.

Police also seized:

three replica handguns

holsters

prohibited weapons, such as brass knuckles and knives

Matthew Steven Jennett of Westphal has been charged with:

two counts of uttering threats

two counts of using imitation firearm in the commission of offence

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Jennett was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Thursday.

Anyone with information about the incident on Highway 7 is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

