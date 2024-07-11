ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Road rage incident in Cole Harbour results in charges towards one driver: N.S. RCMP

    An RCMP officer drives a police vehicle in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck An RCMP officer drives a police vehicle in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Share

    A 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with a road rage incident in Cole Harbour, N.S.

    Officers with the RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment responded to a report of an altercation between two drivers on Highway 7 around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

    While investigating, police say officers determined that during the altercation, a man driving one of the vehicles pointed a firearm at the other driver.

    The man was identified a short time later, resulting in a search warrant at a home on Karen Drive in Westphal, N.S.

    The man was arrested at the residence, according to an RCMP news release.

    Police also seized:

    • three replica handguns
    • holsters
    • prohibited weapons, such as brass knuckles and knives

    Matthew Steven Jennett of Westphal has been charged with:

    • two counts of uttering threats
    • two counts of using imitation firearm in the commission of offence
    • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

    Jennett was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Thursday.

    Anyone with information about the incident on Highway 7 is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News