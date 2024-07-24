ATLANTIC
    P.E.I. hired more than 30 physicians in first half of year

    Prince Edward Island welcomed dozens of new physicians to the medical system in the first half of 2024.

    According to a news release from the province, the government signed agreements with 32 new physicians between Jan. 1 and June 30. Fifteen of those physicians have started working, 13 are expected to start in the second half of the year, three are scheduled to begin in 2025 and one won’t start practicing until 2026.

    “We are encouraged by the progress we’ve made in the first half of this year,” said Health and Wellness Minister Mark McLane in the release. “The addition of these new physicians is a strong step forward in ensuring that Islanders receive the best possible care. We remain dedicated to creating an environment that attracts and supports outstanding medical professionals.”

    The release says the province has lost 12 physicians to retirements, resignations, transitions and death, resulting in a net gain of 20.

