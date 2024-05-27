P.E.I. Liberals plan to choose leader in May 2026 to avoid conflict with federal vote

CHARLOTTETOWN -

The Liberal Party of Prince Edward Island has decided to wait until May 2026 to select a new leader.

Party president Katie Morello made the announcement Saturday during the party's annual meeting in Cornwall, P.E.I.

The party says the decision to wait two years was based on concerns that a leadership convention next year could come at the same time as a federal election, which must be called by October 2025.

Former provincial Liberal leader Sharon Cameron resigned in April 2023 after she failed to win her seat in the provincial election earlier that month.

Hal Perry, the Liberal member for Tignish-Palmer Road, was appointed interim leader at the time, which means the party will have had an interim leader for three years by the time a new leader is chosen.

Morello says her party realizes the Green Party is also planning to choose a new leader in May 2026, but she says the two parties will make sure the events are held on different weekends.

The governing Progressive Conservatives are not required to call a provincial election until October 2027.

The Tories hold 21 of the legislature's 27 seats, while the Liberals and Greens have three each.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2024.

For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.