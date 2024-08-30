P.E.I. lighthouse named a heritage building

A 148-year-old lighthouse in Rocky Point, P.E.I., is now a heritage building.

According to a news release from Parks Canada, Steven Guilbeault, federal minister responsible for Parks Canada, announced the designation of Blockhouse Point Lighthouse under the Heritage Lighthouse Protection Act on Friday.

"In operation since 1876, the Blockhouse Point Lighthouse has been a welcomed beacon of safety, providing guidance and comfort for all who navigate the waters of the Northumberland Strait,” Guilbeault said in the release. “With its picturesque and prominent location in Rocky Point at the mouth of the Charlottetown Harbour, the Blockhouse Point Lighthouse stands as a well-known and beloved local landmark. Heritage Lighthouse designations like this one recognize the maritime and historic character of the surrounding area and provide opportunities for visitors to learn more about our shared history."

One-hundred-and-twelve lighthouses are now protected under the Heritage Lighthouse Protection Act.

"As one of the oldest lighthouses in Prince Edward Island, the Blockhouse Point Lighthouse represents an important piece of Island history and is in an area of great cultural and historical significance to the Mi'kmaq people,” said Tyler Gould, director of economic development with Abegweit First Nation.

For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.