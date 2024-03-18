ATLANTIC
    • P.E.I. man arrested for alleged arson, forcible confinement

    RCMP
    A 38-year-old Prince Edward Island man is facing multiple charges after an alleged fire in Argyle Shore Saturday night.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to a reported assault in the area around 11 p.m. At the scene they spotted a fire at a seasonal residence.

    Police arrested and charged Michael Ulvstal, from Belle River, with assault, arson, and forcible confinement.

    Ulvstal is scheduled to appear in court on March 27.

