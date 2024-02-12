P.E.I. RCMP rescue two seals from highways

The P.E.I. RCMP spent part of Friday evening moving two baby seals off highways.

According to an RCMP news release, officers received reports of a baby seal blocking traffic on Route 18A in Murray Harbour around 6 p.m. The seal had apparently waddled onto the middle of the road.

Police say the animal was “agitated and uncooperative,” but officers were able to return it to its habitat.

Later that night, officers received a similar report on Route 107 at Beach Point. They found another baby seal and moved it to a safer spot.

In other animal news, P.E.I. officers corralled four escaped pigs into a barn in Wilmot Valley around 1 p.m. on Sunday.