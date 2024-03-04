ATLANTIC
    • P.E.I. RCMP seize cocaine, brass knuckles, firearms in search

    P.E.I. RCMP seized several drugs and weapons on March 1, 2024. (Source: RCMP) P.E.I. RCMP seized several drugs and weapons on March 1, 2024. (Source: RCMP)
    Prince Edward Island RCMP arrested two men after seizing drugs and weapons during a search on Friday.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers executed a search warrant in Harrington and found:

    • roughly 60 grams of suspected cocaine
    • brass knuckles
    • three firearms
    • methamphetamine pills
    • edged weapons
    • hydromorphone pills
    • a prohibited conducted energy weapon
    • contraband cigarettes
    • a replica firearm
    • currency
    • a currency counter

    Police arrested a 38-year-old man from Monticello and a 61-year-old man from Harrington at the scene. They were later released.

