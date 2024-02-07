Pictou County, N.S., council mulls local state of emergency
Pictou County Warden Robert Parker says council will meet Wednesday night and discuss if they should call a local state of emergency, as some residents are still trapped at home from the heavy snowstorm that blanketed the Nova Scotia municipality.
Parker says council considered calling a local of state of emergency this weekend but at that time it wouldn’t have brought in more clean up equipment.
“If we decide that that is going to help us some, then fine,” said Parker. “But we couldn’t see anything that a state of emergency will do that we aren’t doing now. It won’t bring in more equipment, the province is already helping and doing that.”
The Cape Breton Regional Municipality declared a state of local emergency over the weekend in response to the heavy snowfall.
Parker says the main concern is the safety for residents, especially rural residents who are still blocked in from the snow and getting their roads and entry points cleared.
“Those roads are blocked so deeply that it’s going to take awhile to get to somebody, and that is our biggest fear in the case of emergency,” said Parker. “But we also feel for all of those people who have been just plain locked in for this long.”
Parker said in terms of emergency calls, plows and snow removal equipment have been used to escort ambulances to some cut off areas by snow.
Everett Murrell has been trapped on his Pictou County property for five days because of the snow.
It took Murrell, a senior who has a respiratory disease, two days to shovel a path by hand to his garage where he could get his snowblower running.
Murrel finally broke a pathway through from his laneway to the road and it feels like a weight has been lifted off his shoulders.
“Before that I had no way out,” said Murrell. “If you know that you can’t reach the road or outside for help, it eats at you.”
Troy Webb, the province’s public works director for the area, says progress is being made and confirmed more equipment is coming in.
“We’ve gotten a lot of support from the private sector and they have helped us out a lot with additional gear,” said Webb. “We’ve also got help from our neighbours in New Brunswick, they have sent down three of their plow trucks for their highway systems.”
Parker says the province brought in 10 snowmobiles on Wednesday to assist with bringing supplies to those residents who are still cut off from access to roads.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Drug, weapon charges laid against CAF members
Two members of the Canadian Armed Forces are facing drug charges, according to the Department of National Defence. One of them is also charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Singh puts PM 'on notice' over pharmacare bill, says failure to deliver a 'deal breaker'
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he has put Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "on notice" that the failure to present a sufficient piece of pharmacare framework legislation by the March 1 deadline will be a supply-and-confidence deal-breaker.
Toronto Maple Leafs' captain John Tavares takes CRA to court over $8M tax dispute
Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is taking the Canada Revenue Agency to court over an $8-million tax dispute, according to court documents filed on behalf of the player.
Pressed to go beyond criticizing Trudeau, Poilievre sides with Smith on transgender restrictions
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, confirming Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
Researchers say they have found the 'smoking gun' for tackling life-long allergies
For the first time, researchers have isolated a cell responsible for remembering allergies and triggering the production of the antibodies that cause the allergic reaction—a 'ground-breaking discovery' which paves the way to develop treatments that could turn off an allergic response.
'Free samples' of cocaine lead to charges against Calgary man
A man who Calgary police say was giving 'free samples' of cocaine to people outside a local casino has been charged.
'Terrorizing our community': Arrests made in GTA extortion attempts
Police in Peel Region are investigating 29 separate cases of attempted extortion targeting South Asian business owners in a rash of crime Brampton’s mayor says is 'terrorizing' the community.
Rate cut timing 'difficult to foresee' amid inflation pressures: Bank of Canada
The Bank of Canada isn't sure when it will be able to start cutting interest rates as it continues to contend with inflation that's still too high and broad-based, its summary of deliberations of its Jan. 24 rate decision reveals.
They played for their country in their 20s. By their 40s, they had early onset dementia after playing this physical sport
More than 450 current and former rugby players who have now joined lawsuits to take legal action against global governing body World Rugby.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Four stolen vehicles worth $200K sent to Dubai recovered: Halton police
Four stolen vehicles worth about $200,000 that were shipped to Dubai have been recovered, Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) says.
-
Raccoons were behind more than a dozen of Toronto's power outages last year
The raccoon behind a widespread power outage in downtown Toronto last week wasn’t the first of its kind to plunge residents into darkness.
-
Toronto Maple Leafs' captain John Tavares takes CRA to court over $8M tax dispute
Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is taking the Canada Revenue Agency to court over an $8-million tax dispute, according to court documents filed on behalf of the player.
Calgary
-
Calgary friends split $50-million lottery win
A trio of Calgary friends and former co-workers are each $16.6 million richer after splitting a whopping $50 million Lotto 6-49 jackpot.
-
Woman riding her horses in Alberta town causing bylaw confusion
A woman who runs a horse rehabilitation facility near High River, Alta., says the town is not in favour of her riding her horses in the community as a means of transportation.
-
Calgary students join walkout to protest province's proposed gender policies
Hundreds of students across Alberta are planning to leave their classrooms on Wednesday as part of a province-wide protest against the UCP government's controversial proposal regarding transgender youth.
Montreal
-
Quebec man who killed teenager in 2000 found dead in apparent murder-suicide
Police are investigating after the bodies of a father and son were discovered inside a Laval apartment on Wednesday.
-
Two daycares evacuated after gas leak leads to fire on Montreal's South Shore
Three city workers were injured and two daycares were evacuated after a gas leak led to an explosion and two vehicle fires on Montreal's South Shore Wednesday.
-
Energie Cardio files for bankruptcy protection
Fitness company Energie Cardio has filed for bankruptcy protection. The company, which brands itself as the largest network of franchised gyms in Quebec, issued a news release Wednesday notifying of the filing.
Edmonton
-
Murder charge laid in fatal stabbing earlier this week
A man has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal stabbing earlier this week.
-
Shootings down 53% last month from January 2023
The Edmonton Police Service says shootings in January dropped 53 per cent from the previous year, and they're crediting the decrease to their guns and gang strategy.
-
Canadian Blood Services looking for stem cell 'superheroes'
The Canadian Blood Services (CBS) held a swabbing event at the University of Alberta Wednesday as part of a national campaign to enlist stem cell donors.
Northern Ontario
-
Here are the winners for this year's Ultimate Dream Home draw in Sudbury
Ticket sales for the annual Canadian Hard of Hearing Association Ultimate Dream Home draw closed last month and the winners were announced live at 2 p.m. Wednesday on CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca.
-
Onus was on husband to get explicit consent, judge rules in sex assault trial
A man who now lives in northern Ontario has been sentenced to three years for sexual assault in a case that illustrates the need to gain explicit consent.
-
Sault police looking for tips on wanted man
Police in Sault Ste. Marie are asking the public for tips to help them find a man wanted on 10 different criminal charges, including assault with a weapon and extortion.
London
-
Several homeless encampments cleared out to prepare for BRT construction
City crews spent Wednesday clearing out several encampments along the Thames River, displacing several people who have been living near Watson Park.
-
A new construction project will take over a critical west London commuter route. Here’s what you need to know
The City of London will begin construction of a new roundabout at the intersection of Oxford Street West and Gideon Drive this spring.
-
LPS lay child pornography charge against London man
A London, Ont. man is facing a child pornography charge after police were tipped off by two agencies and the execution of a search warrant yielded electronic devices.
Winnipeg
-
City of Winnipeg releases 2024 budget, with some price hikes to services
The budget features more services being made available for Winnipeggers, however, there are some price hikes to make these services possible.
-
When and where in Manitoba the incoming Colorado Low is expected to hit
A Colorado Low that’s approaching southern Manitoba could bring a mixed bag of precipitation and a dip in temperatures in the coming days.
-
'A total cash grab': Winnipegger questions why vehicle was towed during parking ban despite lack of snow
A Winnipeg man is questioning why his vehicle was towed during the annual winter route parking ban despite there not being any snow to clear.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Drug, weapon charges laid against CAF members
Two members of the Canadian Armed Forces are facing drug charges, according to the Department of National Defence. One of them is also charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
-
Hundreds of families live in hotels and motels waiting for permanent housing in Ottawa
The City of Ottawa says there are about 300 families or 1,039 people staying in hotels, motels, and post-secondary residences waiting for permanent housing because emergency shelters are over-capacity.
-
Union exec arrested as striking military base workers picket in Ottawa
A union executive was arrested Wednesday outside a National Defence building in Ottawa, as unionized military base workers blocked the street.
Saskatoon
-
'It's getting scary': Saskatoon woman assaulted while waiting for public transit
A Saskatoon woman said she has safety concerns with city transit after she was assaulted and robbed on her way home from work.
-
Sask. teachers return to the picket line for more rotating strikes
Teachers in Saskatchewan's largest school division walked off the job on Wednesday as a series of rotating one-day strikes continued.
-
Nurses at St. Paul's Hospital 'stop the line' after patient goes into respiratory arrest
A traumatic situation in a Saskatoon hospital waiting room has prompted nurses to enact a last-resort measure to sound the alarm about overcapacity and patient safety.
Vancouver
-
B.C. trucking company going to court over strike suspension, blames rogue driver
A B.C. trucking company currently suspended from operating is blaming a rogue contractor for an overpass strike, taking the Ministry of Transportation to court as it tries to overturn an “unreasonable” suspension.
-
Hundreds of mental health calls diverted from Vancouver police after nurse embedded in department: report
A pilot program that embeds a mental health nurse in the Vancouver Police Department to triage 911 calls has diverted an average of nine calls a day since it launched last year, according to an update from the health authority.
-
Vancouverites are snapping up pricey bottles of Grand Marnier
Sellers of an exclusive and very pricey bottle of Grand Marnier are trying to get their hands on more for the Canadian market, because most have already been sold to British Columbians.
Regina
-
Sask. school division asks parents to step in for teachers during lunch-hour walk out
A Saskatchewan school division is trying to get parent volunteers to fill the gap that will be left when teachers refuse lunchtime supervision on Thursday.
-
RCMP union pans Saskatchewan marshals plan, says money should go to Mounties
The head of the union representing Mounties says Saskatchewan's plan to start a new police service is not the answer to address rising crime.
-
70th annual Luther Invitational Tournament set to hit the court
The 70th annual Luther Invitational Tournament (LIT) is all set to hit the court in the coming days.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. trucking company going to court over strike suspension, blames rogue driver
A B.C. trucking company currently suspended from operating is blaming a rogue contractor for an overpass strike, taking the Ministry of Transportation to court as it tries to overturn an “unreasonable” suspension.
-
Rescued sea turtle recovering at Vancouver Aquarium after being found 'cold-stunned' on B.C. beach
Generally speaking, turtles like Moira are not supposed to be found in B.C.
-
'Every day that goes by, it's more concerning': Search continues for missing Burnaby man
Burnaby RCMP are renewing their calls for residents in South Burnaby to check their yards, sheds and garages for a missing man.