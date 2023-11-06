Police investigating break-in at Moncton daycare

Police in Moncton, N.B., are investigating an alleged break-in and theft at a daycare.

Sgt. Bruno Labbé of the Codiac Regional RCMP said they were called to the Wee College location on Hildegard Drive in the city’s north end around 6:30 a.m. Monday.

Labbé said an employee at the daycare noticed there were some items missing when she arrived to work.

“There’s some electronics and miscellaneous items. We’re still trying to get more information on what exactly was taken,” said Labbé.

Labbé said evidence was seized at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

“We’re still waiting to hear from the daycare with a definitive list of exactly what was taken,” he said.

There are no suspects at this time.

A sign on the daycare’s front door read: “Due to break-in we are closed – Sorry.”

It’s not known if the daycare will re-open on Tuesday.

CTV News reached out to the head office of the daycare, but phone calls and emails were not returned.

