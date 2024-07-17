Positive tuberculosis case found at N.S. child-care centre

Nova Scotia Public Health is investigating a case of tuberculosis at an unnamed facility.

Officials would not provide further details, but a letter circulating online said the positive case occurred at a redacted child-care centre in the province's central zone, which includes Halifax, the Eastern Shore and Windsor-West Hants.

It is not known whether the positive case involves a child or an adult.

According to the letter sent to parents, guardians and staff by Nova Scotia Health, the exposure period was between April 15 and July 15. The risk is said to be low.

"Tuberculosis, while it's a respiratory disease, it does require a lot of exposure, a significant amount of time exposure to get it," said Dr. Ryan Sommers, a medical officer of health with Public Health.

According to the letter, those who may need further testing will be contacted by Public Health.

"If we can identify those contacts right away and we connect with them directly, we usually don't need to have a wider public notification for those cases," he said.

Sommers said a positive case shouldn't be concerning to the public.

"We know that tuberculosis is something that we see in all kinds of settings. It could be long-term care settings, work settings, health-care settings. We see them as well.

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, tuberculosis can cause a long-lasting cough, chest pain, weakness or tiredness, weight loss, a lack of appetite, chills, fever, and night sweats. A skin or blood test can confirm whether someone has the disease.

"The treatment typically is a regiment of antibiotics that need to be adhered to by the patient, and it could last for between six-to-12 months," said Robert MacDonald, LungNSPEI president and CEO.

According to the latest data from the Public Health Agency of Canada, there were 1,829 active tuberculosis cases in 2021, or about 4.8 per 100,000 people.

"In Nova Scotia, it’s even more rare at 0.8 per cent per 100,000 people," said MacDonald.

A positive case at a child-care facility has those at Portland Daycare Centre in Dartmouth paying close attention.

"Of course, because we all know when it's in the area, it's in the area," said Bonnie Minard, the daycare's executive director.

This facility is not the one with a positive tuberculosis case but does take measures to stay safe.

"Handwashing is key to preventing a lot of illnesses, and then our sanitization methods for the toys that get used, and the tables and dishes and all of that, so we follow really stringent cleaning protocols, but there's absolutely no way to prevent children getting sick," said Minard.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.