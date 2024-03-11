Potential NSCC strike could be first in college’s history: union

ATLANTIC
    A union representing more than 1,000 faculty and support staff members at the Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) says it will go on strike if no resolution between them and the college is reached this week.

    According to a Monday news release from the Atlantic Academic Union, they recently rejected a post-conciliation offer from NSCC with a 75 per cent no vote. The union says it will go on the first strike in the college’s history if they cannot reach a resolution during a meeting this Thursday.

    “NSCC’s offer would provide a 7 to 8 per cent economic increase to union members over a three-year contract,” said union president Barbara Gillis in the release. “This is behind what other post-secondary institutions have received and is not acceptable to our members who are over 14 per cent behind inflation.”

    The release says the union represents 1,081 NSCC staff members. The union is seeking fair hiring, improved workloads, and protection of bargaining unit work.

    The union says staff members could walk off the job as early as March 18 if a strike is declared.

