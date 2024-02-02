Pre-storm food drive a success in Sydney, N.S.

Before the snow arrived, the Sobeys on Prince Street in Sydney, N.S., was a busy spot to say the least on Friday.

Even if it wasn’t planned this way, the crowds at the grocery store made for a perfect day for an outdoor food drive.

"It's hard, but you’ve got to give what you can give, even if it's only a little bit,” said one woman as she made a donation.

The Loaves and Fishes food bank and community kitchen and the Jane Paul Centre — which is considered a safe haven for Indigenous women and girls — received the donated cash and perishable foods.

"This food is going to make all the difference in the world,” said Terri-Anne Johnson of the Jane Paul Centre. “Hunger doesn't take a holiday. It doesn't take storm days.”

Johnson and her co-workers have seen the need since the cost of living started to skyrocket.

"People are homeless and they need easy things that they can make,” Johnson said. “They need all the help they can get right now."

Earlier this week, the latest report from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives showed poverty rates in Nova Scotia have seen an historic spike.

Some of the worst numbers were in Cape Breton, particularly when it comes to child poverty.

"This time of year during the winter, this is when we need it most,” said Marco Amati, general manager of Loaves and Fishes. "Between rent and heating the place, there's no money for food. That's what we're hearing, right? So we're just happy that they can get a meal every day here."

The generosity Cape Bretoners are so well-known for was on display on Friday.

The food drive’s donation jar contained more than $1,000 before noon.

Many saw it was a last chance to give before hunkering down from the snow for a few days.

"We can't thank you guys enough," Johnson said.

The food drive was put on in partnership between the Cape Breton Regional Police, and Sobeys Prince Street.