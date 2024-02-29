Rain totals exceed 100 mm in parts of southern New Brunswick

A heavy winter rain brought rain reports ranging 50 to near 150 mm in the southernmost counties of New Brunswick Wednesday into Thursday.

The highest rain report from a CoCoRaHS volunteer located at Norton, N.B., with 158 mm. Extensive flooding occurred in the community of Sussex, N.B. An automated weather station for the Sussex area reported a rain total of 97 mm and an early morning volunteer report a total of 93 mm.

Higher rain totals ranging 40-to-80 mm were also reported in parts of Yarmouth, Digby, Annapolis, and Kings counties, N.S.

These rain reports are preliminary and unofficial. Depending on the time of measurement, rain may still have been falling in some of these areas.

A sampling of rain reports across the Maritimes from the network of volunteers at CoCoRaHS and weather stations. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)

Wind and outages

Southerly wind gusts ranging 80-to-100 km/h swept across parts of southern New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island. The strong wind resulted in power outages.

Peak wind reports from Wednesday into Thursday from weather stations. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)

Freeze to follow

As the remaining rain-snow mix clears, a cold, gusty northwest wind follows. As of early Thursday afternoon, most of the Maritimes returned to temperatures below freezing. The exception is eastern areas of Nova Scotia that will fall below freezing by late afternoon and early evening. Untreated wet or slushy surfaces could turn icy.

In a gusty northwest wind temperatures are falling quickly back below freezing. Icy spots should be watched for Thursday afternoon, evening, and night. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)