Report on medical school integration into P.E.I. health-care system draws concerns

The walls are up at the new medical school being built on the University of Prince Edward Island's campus, with the first students set to begin fall 2025.

However, concerns abound about how such a school will be folded into the medical system and how to pay for it.

Those were front of mind when UPEI’s Faculty Association made a Freedom of Information request for an interim report on the state of the health-care system ahead of the school opening.

“We are building the building,” said Margot Rejskind, UPEIFA executive director. “We’ve committed resources, and we’ve hired people, and we’re spending money, and we actually don’t know really clearly where we’re going with this, and how we’re getting there, and that is very, very concerning.”

The report was written by a consultant, and delivered to both UPEI and Health PEI. It was Health PEI that released the unredacted report.

In a statement Wednesday, Health PEI CEO Dr. Michael Gardam said the findings point to glaring issues.

“The report is meant to shine light on the current state of the P.E.I. health-care system in the context of the MUN medical school curriculum, and gives a first glance at the very large gap between where the system is now and where it needs to be to successfully support a medical school.”

In a statement, the university responded to the release of the report, saying it is just one part of a larger study.

“It is a snapshot in time that evolves daily… The work is progressing well but is quite complex. To clarify, the scope of the project is an ‘assessment for the future integration of medical learners into the health system.’”

Gardam said, with nearly one in five physician positions vacant, the medical school could make it harder for patients to get treatment.

“Unlike some other faculties, the medical school cannot exist in isolation and is highly dependent on the provincial health-care system for training students and residents. By not openly discussing and addressing these issues, we put both the healthcare system and the medical school at risk.”

The university tells CTV News a full report will be released to the public early in 2024.

