Saint John police arrest man sleeping in car with cocaine, $10K

The Saint John Police Force says it arrested a man who was found sleeping in a car with drugs, money, and a handgun.

According to a Monday news release, officers found a 21-year-old man sleeping in a car parked on someone’s private property around 4:23 a.m. on Nov. 23. Police noticed a number of beer cans in the vehicle.

Police say they found a handgun in the vehicle when they detained the man. A further search uncovered:

269 grams of a substance believed to be crack cocaine

282 grams of a substance believed to be cannabis

1.5 grams of a substance believed to be cocaine

$10,575.91 in Canadian currency

The man was arrested and charged with possession of the purpose of trafficking cocaine and weapons offences. He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 9.

