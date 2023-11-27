ATLANTIC
    • Saint John police arrest man sleeping in car with cocaine, $10K

    Saint John Police Force

    The Saint John Police Force says it arrested a man who was found sleeping in a car with drugs, money, and a handgun.

    According to a Monday news release, officers found a 21-year-old man sleeping in a car parked on someone’s private property around 4:23 a.m. on Nov. 23. Police noticed a number of beer cans in the vehicle.

    Police say they found a handgun in the vehicle when they detained the man. A further search uncovered:

    • 269 grams of a substance believed to be crack cocaine
    • 282 grams of a substance believed to be cannabis
    • 1.5 grams of a substance believed to be cocaine
    • $10,575.91 in Canadian currency

    The man was arrested and charged with possession of the purpose of trafficking cocaine and weapons offences. He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 9.

