Saint John Theatre Company returns to Fort La Tour for production of Hamlet

For the second straight year, the Saint John Theatre Company has taken their production outdoors.

For the next four nights, Place Fort La Tour will host the company’s portrayal of one of William Shakespeare’s most well known plays “Hamlet.” It will mark the second week of shows for the group after numerous sellouts during the first week of performances from July 17 to 20.

“Excellently well,” says director Sandra Bell on the feedback from the first week of shows. “The weather has come along with us, and we've had full crowds. We are very appreciative so we've had a terrific run thus far.”

Bell says the ghostly echoes of Denmark’s tortured prince resonate through the storied walls of Fort La Tour, blending Shakespeare’s timeless tale with the rich history of Saint John.

This rendition of the play features Hamlet as a princess rather then a prince, with Saint John actress Emily Bartlett starring in the role.

“Not every actor gets a chance to play Hamlet in their careers,” says Bartlett. “It doesn't come as an often for a female actor; while it's certainly been done, it's not as common. It’s a blessing and exciting opportunity.”

Last year the company brought Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” to the Saint John waterfront.

Bell says they have learned from and improved on last year’s shows, saying they have enhanced sight lines and accessibility for audience members. She says Fort La Tour is an ideal place to hold Shakespearean performances.

“It's already got a kind of set built for us and it's just how do we play within the theatre that's been given to us here,” says Bell. “It also has washrooms available, it has what I'm calling the snack shack that opens up at intermission. Everything sort of works together to make this just a perfect venue.”

Saint John Theatre Company is putting on a production of Hamlet at Place Fort La Tour. (Source: Andrew Finlay)

Bell and Bartlett agree the best aspect of performing along the Bay of Fundy coast is when a thirteenth cast member joins the production: the fog.

“If we get fog visiting us on one of the shows, it kind of changes the vibe entirely,” Bartlett says. “Really every show is different every time you perform, but when we have our thirteenth cast member coming by, it really does change the experience.”

Bartlett says the entire cast has enjoyed performing in front of sellout crowds of 120-plus people each night, and they look forward finishing the play strong over the next four performances.

Both Wednesday and Thursday nights shows are already sold out, but there are still a few tickets left for Friday and Saturday, which can be purchased on the Saint John Theatre Company’s website.

New space for theatre company

Theatre lovers in Saint John will soon have another venue to watch top end performances.

In early July, the City of Saint John announced $800,000 in funding for the revitalization of the old Sydney Street Courthouse located at the top of King’s Square in the city’s uptown core. The new venue will feature a state-of-the-art 220-plus seat theatre, café, and other multi-purpose spaces.

“The closer that project becomes to being a reality, the more excited we get,” Bell says, adding there is no timeline for the project yet. “It also just expands the possibilities for other performers in town. We’ll have a couple of beautiful different theatre spaces and this will be a place that the community can come together and celebrate.”

A rendered drawing of the Saint John Theatre Company’s new building at the top of King’s Square. (Source: Facebook/Mayor Donna Noade Reardon)

Bartlett says the growth of the Saint Joh Theatre Company since she first joined as a high school student has been great to witness firsthand. She says the project getting funding from the city is a testament to how beloved the arts scene is in Saint John.

She says actors and actresses who come to Saint John from across the country are always amazed by the Imperial Theatre, and she looks forward to adding another state-of-the-art venue to the city.

“We should be really, really proud of that space and to have another professional venue that we can be in is astonishing,” Bartlett says. “It changes the kind of plays that we can do so it's pretty exciting to see what's coming next.”

