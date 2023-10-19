More

    • School watch program hopes to curb crime in Cape Breton

    A Cape Breton community has launched a school watch program. (Source: CTV News Atlantic/Kyle Moore) A Cape Breton community has launched a school watch program. (Source: CTV News Atlantic/Kyle Moore)

    A recent rash of crime in and around a Cape Breton, N.S. school has led to the creation of a school watch program.

    Arson, theft, graffiti, and property damage have become problems at John Bernard Croak Elementary School in Glace Bay, N.S.

    “There was a fire set close to a barn they have there and a lot of graffiti. There was some racist graffiti which was very disturbing,” said Darren Bruckschwaiger, Cape Breton Regional Municipal Councillor

    According to police, most of the damage is taking place in the evenings and on weekends when the school is empty.

    “When you get into the racist stuff that's very, very disturbing, that's something new and we don't see a lot of that anymore. I'm hoping it's an isolated incident,” said Bruckschwaiger

    A school watch program will soon be launched aiming to reduce criminal activity around schools and to encourage everyone to look out for after-hours crime in the community.

    “We can't do it alone and they can't do it alone, so it's police and community helping each other to combat the graffiti and property damage here at the school,” said Cst. Gary Fraser with the Cape Breton Regional Police.

    Lighting will soon be installed on poles along the street near the school and new security cameras are already in place.

    Community watch programs are helping curb crime in other parts of Cape Breton.

    “We started the business watch program with the Downtown Sydney Businesses Association and at the beginning it wasn't that successful, but now it’s getting traction and we have a lot people showing up at the meetings,” said Fraser

    Fraser says education and communities coming together are key to fight rising crime.

    “It's important that the community keep an eye out and call our non-emergency number or our emergency number if they think it’s an emergency at the time,” said Bruckschwaiger

    A public meeting will be held at the school Thursday evening to kick off the watch program.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

