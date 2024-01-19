Sussex, N.B., man charged with sexual assault with weapon

A 26-year-old man is facing several sexual assault-related charges following an N.B. RCMP investigation.

According to a Friday news release from the RCMP, Sussex officers started investigating alleged drug trafficking, human trafficking, and sexual assault involving a 26-year-old man in the community in October.

In December, police arrested the man for allegedly breaching his release conditions. On Jan. 15, Colton Sproul was charged with:

four counts of sexual assault

uttering threats

three counts of sexual interference

assault

sexual assault with a weapon

three counts of invitation to sexual touching

breaching a release order

Sproul was remanded into custody and he’s scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 29.

"This is still an active investigation and we are working diligently to understand if there are other victims," said Staff Sgt. Tyson Nelson of the Southeast District RCMP in the release. "We also want people to know that a sexual assault complaint can be made at anytime and there is no statue of limitations as to how long ago an offence occurred. If you are a victim of a sexual offence, please call us. "

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.