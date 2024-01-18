Teen charged in Tyson MacDonald murder denied bail

Nearly 100 people packed the Georgetown, P.E.I., courthouse when the two teens charged in connection with the death of Tyson MacDonald appeared on Thursday morning.

The family of the one of the accused cried when the judge rendered her decision: the teen will remain in custody. The presiding judge denied bail following lengthy submissions Monday.

A lawyer appeared briefly on behalf of the other teen, who consented to remain in custody.

A publication ban forbids sharing any information which would identify the teens and any details of testimony from the hearings.

A small group rallied outside the courthouse to show support for the family and demand justice for the slain teen.

MacDonald, 17, went missing the evening of Dec. 14 and for the next five days a massive manhunt overtook eastern P.E.I. until the teen’s body was found.

Two teens charged in connection with the death of Tyson MacDonald appeared in court on Jan. 18, 2024. (Source: Jack Morse/CTV News Atlantic)Shortly after the discovery, two teens were charged with murder and indignity to human remains. One is also charged with accessory after the fact and obstruction of a police investigation.

The Crown says they are working as quickly as possible on the case, considering the need for quick action in youth matters.

Both matters were adjourned until Feb. 22, when the accused teens will appear back in Kings County Youth Court for election and plea.

The lawyer for the teen whose bail was denied says it is possible to appeal the decision; however they wouldn’t say if they will file one.

