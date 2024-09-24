Two youths charged with attacking man with weapon: N.B. RCMP

Two youths are facing assault charges for allegedly attacking a man with a weapon in St. George, N.B., last week.

Officers responded to a reported assault on Portage Street around 8:50 p.m. on Sept. 16, according to an RCMP news release.

Police found a 43-year-old man suffering what they believe were serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers arrested a youth on Sept. 17 and another one on Sept. 18.

Both accused appeared in Saint John provincial youth court and were charged with aggravated assault on Sept. 19. They were released on conditions and are scheduled to return to court at a later date.

Anyone who may have witnesses the assault is asked to call police at 506-755-1130, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimenb.ca.

