Water restored at QEII Halifax Infirmary, patients and staff advised not to drink the water

The QEII’s Halifax Infirmary was without water for drinking or flushing toilets due to a broken main line in the steam plant on Wednesday.

According to a news release from Nova Scotia Health, the broken line resulted in a loss of water and steam for the Infirmary, Veterans Memorial Building, Abbie J. Lane Memorial Building, and the Power Plant.

All elective and non-urgent surgeries and procedures have been cancelled due to the main line break, and patients without emergency concerns are asked to go to other emergency departments. Outpatient blood collection at the Infirmary is also closed.

“Hand sanitizer is available and we are working to bring in drinking water and portable hand-washing stations/washrooms to as soon as possible,” the release says.

In an update to CTV News on Wednesday evening, Nova Scotia Health said the water and steam turned back on around 8 p.m., but staff and patients were advised not to drink the water, as it will be tested in the morning.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.