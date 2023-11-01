"We are aching and broken:" N.S. family of murder victim says justice system failed her

The family of a Halifax woman who was allegedly struck and killed by a vehicle driven by her estranged partner this week says the justice system failed to protect her.

On Monday afternoon, police were called to a quiet street in Cole Harbour.

A Good Samaritan told investigators she intervened when she noticed a woman being held in a vehicle.

She pulled the woman out, but the driver hit the victim with the car and drove away

Thirty-year-old Hollie Boland died later in hospital.

Her long time common law partner, Aaron Daniel Crawley, was arrested shortly after an emergency alert was issued and later charged with first-degree murder.

Court documents reveal the 33-year-old was already facing previous charges for allegedly assaulting Boland - twice - earlier this year.

Back in May, Crawley was charged with assaulting her with a motor vehicle.

In June, he was charged with trying to choke or suffocate Boland.

The crown opposed granting him bail, but it was granted with strict conditions.

"Our concern was that he was too much of a risk to be freed, so we had opposed his release," N.S. Senior Crown Attorney Eric Taylor told reporters in Dartmouth Provincial Court Wednesday.

"And yet, he was released."

Taylor says it doesn't appear that a risk assessment was ordered on Crawley following the previous incidents in the summer.

He does note individuals in this country have a legal right to reasonable bail and the court needs to consider granting bail in every situation, no matter how serious the charges or how strong the evidence is.

Boland's family says the couple were together for about 17 years and had three children together, aged 13, 12, and four.

Under house arrest on bail, Crawley was under orders to have no contact with Boland, but prosecutors say that's not what happened.

In a statement to CTV news, the family says, "We are at a complete loss of words.

"Our hearts are aching and broken for the loss of our beloved Holly Dolly.

She was a beautiful person, a wonderful mother, dedicated and caring friend, and the loves of her life were her three babies.

"We feel at this moment the system failed Hollie, and if they hadn't, she would still be here with all of us and her babies.

"Please hug your loved ones extra tight tonight, and if you or anyone you know are experiencing a domestic violence situation, please get help.

"Please think of Hollie, don't allow yourself to fall through the cracks. She will forever be missed by so many.”

Crawley made his first court appearance via video on the murder charge Wednesday.

The crown requested his previous bail be revoked. Court will reconvene on Nov. 29 to deal with that and set a date for a preliminary hearing.

Appearing via video link, Crawley said, "I do plan on cooperating, though - with everything" before his lawyer urged him to stop talking.