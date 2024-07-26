'We need this': Wharf blocked in N.B. community

Seventy-one-year old Kenny Williston has been fishing his whole life – it’s all he knows – but no one is fishing at the Bay du Vin, N.B., wharf these days.

Local residents say they were told last fall the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) wouldn’t renew the lease to the harbour authority.

Concrete barricades blocking the wharf were put in place earlier this week.

Now there’s no activity at all.

“We need this wharf in the worst of ways,” said Williston. “My father was here. My grandfather was here and likely they were here before that and they always had a place to come to.”

Residents say the wharf has been in a state of disrepair for years due to neglect and storms, and the harbour authority tried unsuccessfully to secure funding from the government for repairs.

No boaters is bad for business at the Bay du Vin General Store across the street

Co-owner Gisele McLellan said boaters can’t dock and come to her store for supplies.

“They come here, they buy gas, they buy water, they buy our takeout food. It’s big. It’s a big impact,” said McLellan. “It’s a small community, there’s not much to do other than the biking trails and the ski-doo trails and their boats. They pay money to buy these pleasure crafts and they’ve blocked it off. It’s very frustrating.”

Jonathan Guimond, a boater who lives near the Bay du Vin River, said the wharf is the cornerstone of the community.

He’s concerned the blocked wharf will hurt tourism in the area and next week’s summer festival.

“Everybody would bring their boat and get their stuff. Gas up their boat. Maybe pick up some food for the day and then they would come here and launch their boat,” said Guimond. “People come here and they enjoy the water and they go to the festival in the evening.”

The people most concerned say DFO isn’t giving them any answers.

“All we want is for DFO to be transparent with us. To have open communication with us and so far that has not been the case,” said boater Chris Reid, noting there are many fishermen in the community that rely on the wharf. “They seem unwilling to understand that we need a wharf here, how important it is to the community both to the tourism sector as well as the commercial fishery sector."

In an email to CTV News Atlantic, DFO spokesperson Étienne Chiasson said the department designated the wharf as non-essential for commercial fishing.

“Given its condition, the harbour has not been operational since 2021 and has been barricaded to restrict all access to ensure public safety,” said Chiasson. “Signs have also been installed to inform the public.”

Chiasson said public safety is a priority for DFO, which is why access to the facilities or any activity open to the public is strictly prohibited.

“Commercial fishing vessels using the Bay du Vin harbour have been accommodated in adjacent harbours,” said Chiasson.

There’s no word when or if the wharf will get repaired.

