What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

    Three things to watch from Tuesday's CTV Morning Live:

    The Cape Breton Transition House Association is one of several groups finding it increasingly difficult to offer services to vulnerable women.  Operating costs are higher, more women are seeking refuge and the current economic conditions have made it difficult for the broader community to provide support.  Find out what Shoppers Drug Mart is doing to support more than 30 shelters in our region.

    Our resident florist Neville MacKay delves into autumn by whipping up some seasonal arrangements. Find out how you can use the remnants from your garden to create your own fantastic fall centrepieces.

    Inspiring Nova Scotians to think differently about food, the Devour Food and Film Festival draws internationally renowned chefs and award-winning directors to its annual event in Wolfville, N.S. This year the film "La Cocina" will make its Canadian debut at the festival. Learn more about the food, the films and the fun so you can get tickets before they sell out!

    BREAKING Liberal government survives confidence vote

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has survived his first confidence vote of the fall sitting. Members of Parliament voted on Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's attempt to bring down the Liberal government after question period on Wednesday, and the non-confidence motion was defeated.

