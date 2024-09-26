ATLANTIC
    • N.S. RCMP officer charged with assault on a youth

    Photo courtesy: RCMP Photo courtesy: RCMP
    A Nova Scotia RCMP officer is facing an assault charge against a youth following a Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) investigation.

    The director of SiRT says they have “reasonable and probable grounds” to believe Cpl. Dale Keeping assaulted a youth on March 8. SiRT launched an investigation into the matter on May 3.

    Keeping, of the West Hants RCMP detachment, was charged with assault on Thursday. He will appear in Nova Scotia Provincial Court on Oct. 29, according to a SiRT news release.

    Supt. Jason Popik, policing officer for the Southwest Nova District, said Keeping is currently on administrative duties. His duty status will be reviewed following an internal code of conduct investigation and the court proceedings.

    “This criminal charge is disconcerting and we take these incidents seriously,” Popik said in a news release.

    SiRT investigates all matters involving death, sexual assault, serious injury, intimate partner violence and other matters of public interest that may arise from the actions of police officers in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

    For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

