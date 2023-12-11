Yarmouth man charged with driving 146km/hr in 80km/hr zone

A Yarmouth, N.S., man received a hefty fine for allegedly driving well over the posted speed limit last week.

According to a news release from the RCMP, an officer on patrol spotted a vehicle driving 146km/hr in an 80km/hr zone on Highway 103 in Clyde River around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 7.

The officer stopped the 21-year-old driver and charged him with stunting, which carries a $2,422.50 fine for a first offence, six points on a licence, and a seven-day roadside licence suspension.

