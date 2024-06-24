Push to save Catholic church in Halifax from permanently closing

There is a push to save a Catholic church in Halifax from permanently closing.

St. Patrick's Catholic Church on Brunswick Street has faced two separate closure notices recently: one from the Archdiocese of Halifax-Yarmouth, and the other from Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM).

In May, the archdiocese announced both St. Patrick's and Saint Theresa's Church would close following recommendations from the parish leadership of Saint Francis and Saint Clare of Assisi Parish. Last week, the HRM posted an Order to Comply on the building. By Friday, the church was temporarily closed with fencing surrounding the entrance due to safety concerns.

When the archdiocese announced the closure, it listed finances, attendance, pastoral capacity, proximity to other churches, as well as structural concerns as reasons.

John Murphy, a spokesperson for the church, is challenging the closure.

"The emphasis is always on re-occupying the church building and not tearing it down. The city has placed fencing around the front entrance and ordered it vacated until delivery of the Structural Assessment Report," said Murphy in a news release.

Murphy said the estimated cost of immediate renovations was quoted as high as $12.5 million, but he said that was only based on "observed building conditions" and not the result of detailed study of the steeple, tower, and façade.

"This representative group of parishioners is undertaking an 'intrusive' study paid for by funds raised by the St. Patrick’s Restoration Society," said Murphy.

According to the release, the parishioners delivered a detailed appeal to the Vatican's Embassy in Ottawa on June 18.

"Pending the outcome of our appeal to the Vatican, we plan to work with the archdiocese in securing a reasonable quote for repair of St. Patrick’s Church based first on immediate needs, then short-term repairs and lastly, long-term renovations to save St. Patrick’s for future generations."

The archdiocese said it has been in the process of determining the removal of the steeple, as advised by a recent report from structural engineers. Because the church is a heritage property, it said it's in the process of applying to both the municipality and the province for permission to demolition it.

"Once work has been done to make the structure safe, the parish community will determine how to remove important and sacred objects and when the final mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick’s," said the archdiocese.

"The loss of a historic place of worship that has played a significant role in the life of a parish community and the community at large is sad and is to be grieved."

Over the weekend, the Heritage Trust hosted 'Doors Open for Churches' in response to the ongoing issues at St. Patrick's. The church was temporarily closed the day before the event, so the public was not able to go inside. Instead, volunteers set up outside.

Saint Theresa Church had been temporarily closed since October 2023 due to high levels of mold inside the building. A final mass is scheduled to take place outdoors Monday at 7 p.m. due to ongoing air quality issues inside the church.

With files from CTV's Leigha Kaiser

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.