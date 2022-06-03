Mother-daughter duo to race in Greater Moncton Dragon Boat Festival

Jones Lake was a sea of humanity Friday as hundreds of high school students hit the water for the annual Greater Moncton Dragon Boat Festival.

Twenty-nine teams of kids from high schools from all over southeast New Brunswick participated in the fundraising event.

This is the first time the races have been held since 2019 due to the pandemic.

Over $1.5 million has been raised for the Lions Sick Children’s Fund and various other charities since 2005.

Organizer Norval McConnell says the kids have really embraced the cause and show a ton of school spirit.

“The place just booms. We don’t need to have music on. They walk over from a camper village where they all stay, all 29 teams, in that little space,” said McConnell.

“When they come over to load the boats, they’re singing their school songs, they’re doing their chants, it’s unbelievable. You can’t help but feel good.”

While it is a fundraiser, it's also a great and unique experience, especially for the graduates who are winding down their high school careers.

“It’s super fun. It’s harder then you expect," said Tomilyn Allen, a J.M.A. Armstrong High School student.

"It’s super hard on the arms. Your arms ache afterwards. It’s something most people haven’t done before. Most people have canoed and kayaked, but I find dragon boats are a bit different.”

Moncton High School student William Gulliver said it's the perfect way to end his final year of high school.

"It's a blast. I love the water, I love everything about dragon boats. It's probably the most fun thing I do at school all year," said Gulliver.

Elizabeth Davies’ daughter Chloe was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2013 when she was four, but she's been cancer free for seven years.

Her family has been overwhelmed by the support they received from the Lions Sick Children's Fund.

“They were instrumental in helping our family focus on Chloe’s needs, her emotional and medical needs, and not having to worry about how we were going to pay for parking and how we were going to pay for accommodations, because we spent some time at the Ronald McDonald House. We didn’t have to worry about those things," said Davies.

Elizabeth and Chloe will race together in the corporate portion of the event which runs Saturday morning from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.