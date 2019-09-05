

A motorcyclist has been charged with stunting after they were clocked travelling 87 km/h over the posted speed limit in Cape Breton.

An RCMP officer was patrolling Highway 105 near Baddeck when they spotted the motorcycle travelling at a high rate of speed around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the officer clocked the bike at 187 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

The officer stopped the motorcycle without incident.

The 44-year-old driver from Quebec has been charged with stunting. Their vehicle was seized and towed from the scene.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.