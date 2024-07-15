Motorcyclist dies following collision in Franey Corner, N.S.

A 63-year-old Hants County man has died following a collision in Franey Corner, N.S.

Officers, fire services and EHS responded to a report of a collision between a motorcycle and an SUV pulling a trailer near the intersection of Forties Road and Barrs Corner Road on Sunday around 4:45 p.m., according to a news release from the RCMP.

The driver and sole rider of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene and there were no injuries to the two occupants of the SUV, said police.

The road was closed for several hours police said as a RCMP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (CARS) attended the scene.

Lunenburg District RCMP said they continue to investigate, with assistance of CARS and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.