The RCMP’s Northeast Nova Major Crime Unit have arrested three men in connection with a beating that took place at the Pictou County Gate Keepers Clubhouse in New Glasgow in June 2016.

Police say the Inverness RCMP found a man on June 7, 2016, who had been severely injured and left in a parked pick-up truck on the side of Highway 105 in Glendale on Cape Breton Island.

The man was transported by EHS LifeFlight to hospital in critical condition.

“The investigation determined that the male was assaulted inside the former Pictou County Gate Keepers Clubhouse in New Glasgow and then transported to the pick-up truck and left on the side of Highway 105,” the RCMP said in a news release.

Police have charged 48-year-old Donald Melbourn Messenger of Broughton, N.S., 45-year-old William Jeffrey Giles of Pictou County, and 49-year-old Charles Jardine Hayman of New Glasgow for their role in the incident.

All three are facing charges of aggravated assault, forcible confinement, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and accessory after the fact. All three were held in custody and were scheduled to appear in Pictou Provincial Court on Wednesday.