

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP have charged a man from Lunenburg County with theft and fraud charges related to an investigation involving a non-profit organization with ties to Oak Island.



Chester RCMP received a complaint on May 2 and the RCMP’s Lunenburg District General Investigation Section began an investigation.

“On May 17, as part of the investigation's initial stages, a home and a vehicle were searched in Lunenburg County,” the RCMP said in a news release. "That same day, a 53-year-old man was arrested without incident and was later released on conditions.”

Police have charged the man with theft over $5,000 and fraud over $5,000 and say more charges are anticipated.

The charges come after the Friends of Oak Island Society reported someone used a clone website to sell tickets for tours of Oak Island, but instead pocketed the money.

The society said it started with e-mail it received about a tour booking that they didn’t recognize.

In a Facebook post earlier this month, the society said the person behind the alleged ticket fraud was “no longer associated with Friends of Oak Island in any capacity.”

The accused is scheduled to appear in Bridgewater provincial court on Nov. 6 at 9:30 a.m.



Lunenburg District investigators are being assisted by the RCMP Commercial Crime Section and Digital Forensics Services.

The popular TV show ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ draws thousands of visitors for tours every year. The site has a display of artifacts and antiques associated with legends of buried treasure on the Island.