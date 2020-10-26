HALIFAX -- The RCMP have charged a 32-year-old Riverview, N.B., man with making child pornography.

The arrest comes as the result of an investigation that started in August after a tip was made to the Mounties National Child Exploitation Crime Centre (NCECC).

The RCMP's Internet Child Exploitation Unit and Codiac RCMP searched a home on Aberdeen Drive in Riverview on Sunday morning.

"During the search, police seized a variety of electronic devices," the RCMP said in a news release. "A 32-year-old man was arrested at the scene and held in custody."

Police say Shawn Curtis Nickerson appeared in Moncton Provincial Court on Monday and was charged with making child pornography.

"The charge stems from incidents alleged to have occurred between December 2018 and January 2020, while he served as a volunteer basketball coach," the press release said.

Nickerson was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday at 2:15 p.m. for a bail hearing.