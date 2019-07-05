

CTV Atlantic





New Brunswick RCMP have charged a 34-year-old Moncton man in connection with two collisions that occurred in Cocagne and on Highway 15 near Lakeville on Sunday.

Police originally charged Mathieu Joseph Paul Leger with driving while prohibited, but on Wednesday, they charge him with five more offences, including uttering threats, resisting arrest, breach of probation, failing to provide a breath sample and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

Southeast District RCMP responded to a collision near the Cocagne Marina at around 4:50 p.m. on Sunday

“A car had rear-ended another vehicle before fleeing the scene,” the RCMP said in a news release. “About 15 minutes later, police received a second report that a car of the same description had been involved in another collision. The suspect's car went off the road and into the ditch and the driver fled the scene on foot.”

Mounties called in a canine unit to track the suspect down and arrested him near Highway 15 a short time later.

Leger remains in custody and is scheduled to return to Moncton Provincial Court on July 15.