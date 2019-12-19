LOWER SACKVILLE, N.S. -- A school bus colliding with a tree on Wednesday morning in Lower Sackville has kick-started an investigation by the Mounties into a series of collisions.

Police say they got a call at 7:50 a.m. about a school bus that had slid into a tree on Hillcrest Avenue. Another vehicle then collided with the school bus, and soon after that, an RCMP officer arrived and got out of their cruiser to investigate.

"While the officer was out of his cruiser, they observed another vehicle approaching the scene and moved everyone to a safe location prior to that vehicle colliding with the parked cruiser," the RCMP said in a news release.

There were no injuries.