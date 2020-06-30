HALIFAX -- Mounties are seeking the public's help in identifying two people involved in a theft from a Lower Sackville, N.S. business on Saturday.

Police say the pair – a man and a woman -- entered the store on Sackville Drive just before 9 p.m. and left the business without paying for over $5,000 worth of merchandise.

The man is described as average height and was wearing a grey shirt, shorts and sun glasses. The woman is described as petite, having blond hair, and was wearing black pants, a black shirt and a black hat.

Police say both appeared to be in their mid-to-late 30s and were wearing face masks.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020. If you want to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.