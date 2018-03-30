

CTV Atlantic





Vampires or goblins? Two popular Hollywood actors are set to start filming in a small port town in Nova Scotia.

For the next six weeks, Twilight and Spiderman fans plan to catch a glimpse of their favourite a-list actors in Yarmouth.

Robert Pattinson, whose best known for the series 'Twilight' and Willem Dafoe, who played the Green Goblin in 'Spiderman,' are in town shooting a fantasy-horror film titled ‘The Lighthouse.’

Filming is taking place at the Cape Forchu Lighthouse perched on the edge of Nova Scotia’s most southerly point.

"I never thought that someone would come to Yarmouth just to film a horror movie and it's pretty fun,” said one fan.

Dozens of fans gathered by the lighthouse this week in the hopes they would get an autograph.

"Oh my gosh, I love him,” says another fan. “This is one in a million, I honestly feel like I won the lottery without even playing it."

While the two actors did not show up, fans still shared a message for them and crew members as they cheered “Welcome to Yarmouth!”

"This never happens,” said one fan. “I think this is the biggest thing that's happened in Yarmouth for a long time."

It’s been more than two decades since a movie production of this magnitude set up in southwestern Nova Scotia. The last movie shot in the area was in the mid-90’s when the ‘Scarlett Letter’ featuring Demi Moore was filmed in Shelburne.

"The economics of this is off the charts,” said Yarmouth mayor Pam Hood. “Everything from heads in beds, the people staying in the hotels, motels, Air bnb’s, the inns, eating in our restaurants!"

Area restaurant manager Felicia Hirschfeld said the movie’s been good for business not only because of fans.

"Yesterday we had the film crew come in and have dinner with us,” she said.

Production is expected to wrap up on May 11.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Suzette Belliveau.