Muggy weather this week for the Maritimes
The air in the Maritimes will likely feel heavy and muggy throughout the week.
With low pressure centred to the west and high pressure to the east, in between is a steady, southerly flow in the atmosphere that is tapping directly into air over the subtropical Atlantic. That air by nature is warm and very humid.
As that humid air moves north it both cools and gets lifted higher. That results in condensation and the development of cloud, showers, drizzle, and fog — which is the type of weather we can expect for prolonged periods this week.
One way we can keep track of moisture in the air is through dew point temperatures. When dew point temperatures rise into the mid-to-high teens, that’s when most people will feel an uncomfortable level of mugginess.
It’s expected the Maritimes will be contending with those high dew points straight into the upcoming weekend.While a lot of the high temperatures this week are expected to stay between the high-teens to low-twenties, the humidex will make it “feel” like temperatures are in the mid-to-high twenties or even near 30 at times.
Damp weather in the form of showers, drizzle, and fog is also expected. The showers will be intermittent, but will have a lot of moisture to work with. That means they could become steady, even heavy, at times.
Meanwhile, the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy are sitting to the east of the Bahamas. A disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms is still being monitored and the storm is being given a 30 per cent chance of reformation over the next seven days.
Higher dew point temperatures representing a very muggy feel to the air are expected for much of this week.
The remnants are expected to move north through this week and it is possible we could get into a period of heavier rain late in the week. There is a lot of uncertainty in the outlook for that system, but it is worth watching.
